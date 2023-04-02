Barcelona may risk Frenkie De Jong for El Clasico even if he isn’t 100% fit

Barcelona are aiming for a domestic treble this season. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, and with La Liga effectively sown up, the Copa del Rey would cap off a remarkable first full season in charge for Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona are one-nil up from the first leg of their semi-final against Real Madrid, with the return leg at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. However, they will be without Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Andreas Christensen, while there are question marks over the availability of Frenkie De Jong.

The Dutch international suffered a slight tear in his right thigh muscle during the league Clasico two weeks ago, which has left him as a major doubt for Wednesday’s match. However, his chances have improved in recent days.

Even if De Jong is not at 100% fitness, Barcelona could call upon him against Real Madrid, according to Sport. With the La Liga title race effectively over, the Blaugrana may take the risk to involve De Jong, with no other crucial matches to play, aside from a potential final.

Barcelona have already had injury setbacks in recent weeks with Pedri and Dembele, so they should be mindful of risking De Jong’s long-term fitness against Real Madrid.