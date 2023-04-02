Atletico Madrid close in on top four spot with Real Betis

Atletico Madrid have moved closer to sealing a top four spot in La Liga thanks to a late 1-0 win over rivals Real Betis.

Real Betis’ weekend trip to Madrid was billed as a crucial battle in the race for a Champions League qualification spot this season, and it was Diego Simeone’s side who emerged victorious in the Spanish capital.

🇦🇷 Golazo from Angel

1⃣1⃣ La Liga games unbeaten

Top 4⃣ spot incoming for Atletico……… Atletico Madrid 1 Real Betis 0 #AtletiRealBetis https://t.co/JiIulp7YWH — Football España (@footballespana_) April 2, 2023

In form Antoine Griezmann was the key man for Atletico early on, as he was twice denied before the break, and centre back Jose Gimenez thumped a header against the bar, just after the restart.

Well deserved 🏆🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann is presented with his LaLiga POTM award before kick-off!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/btlzzFGdPj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 2, 2023

However, Atletico were not undeterred late on, as Argentinian star Angel Correa eventually cut inside to fire home a brilliant winner.

Finally, the breakthrough! 🔴⚪ Ángel Correa beats several players on his way to scoring the opener 👏🇦🇷#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/7qBeScOohW — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 2, 2023

A win extends Atletico’s unbeaten La Liga run to 11 consecutive games, with a nine-point gap inside the top four, ahead of a trip to neighbours Rayo Vallecano next weekend, with Real Betis hosting Cadiz.

