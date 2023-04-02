Atletico Madrid Real Betis

Atletico Madrid close in on top four spot with Real Betis

Atletico Madrid have moved closer to sealing a top four spot in La Liga thanks to a late 1-0 win over rivals Real Betis.

Real Betis’ weekend trip to Madrid was billed as a crucial battle in the race for a Champions League qualification spot this season, and it was Diego Simeone’s side who emerged victorious in the Spanish capital.

In form Antoine Griezmann was the key man for Atletico early on, as he was twice denied before the break, and centre back Jose Gimenez thumped a header against the bar, just after the restart.

However, Atletico were not undeterred late on, as Argentinian star Angel Correa eventually cut inside to fire home a brilliant winner.

A win extends Atletico’s unbeaten La Liga run to 11 consecutive games, with a nine-point gap inside the top four, ahead of a trip to neighbours Rayo Vallecano next weekend, with Real Betis hosting Cadiz.

