Analysis: Is it time for Barcelona to cash in on Ansu Fati, despite his goalscoring efforts against Elche?

Barcelona’s financial predicament is expected to play a big role in their transfer activity this summer, with the club’s books needing to be balanced somewhat ahead of next season in order to comply with La Liga regulations.

As such, departures will likely be required, especially considering Barcelona want to bring in players to reinforce Xavi Hernandez’s first team. Vitor Roque has been heavily linked, as have players such as Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan.

One big sale is likely to be required, although with rumblings over a possible homecoming for Lionel Messi, it can’t be ruled out that others will be sold in order to reduce the wage limit enough to comply with Financial Fair Play.

It appears to be an rather small pool of players that Barcelona would consider leaving, despite their financial worries. The majority of the first team will not be sold, unless a crazy offer is received.

Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are the three that could be chose between to be sold. However, with the former now showing potential as a possible pivot option, it could leave club officials choosing between Torres and Fati.

Fabrizio Romano, when speaking to CaughtOffside, has confirmed that Premier League clubs remain interested in Fati, who scored his first league goal since October during Saturday evening’s victory over Elche.

Barcelona are reluctant to sell Fati, but with speculation over a possible asking price reaching €100m, should they look to cash in on a player that has failed to live up to their potential this season?

In short, if Barcelona have to choose between Torres and Fati to sell, it would be wise to pick the former. Fati’s ceiling is incredibly high, and there is still a hope that he is deliver on the promise he showed when he broke into the first team aged 16.

It’s been apparent that Fati’s confidence has been on the floor of late, so with his goal against Elche, Barcelona will hope that he can kick off over the coming weeks, in which he should get a good amount of playing time.

Furthermore, when comparing Fati and Torres, it makes less sense to sell the former as he is the only natural left winger in the first team squad at the moment. With Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha already at the club, plus the possible return of Messi, Torres is less of a need.

Barcelona will hope that Fati’s performance against Elche is a sign of things to come. They need him to start delivering consistently, otherwise they may decide to cut their losses. The next few weeks could be a crucial period in the 20-year-old’s future in Catalonia.

Image via EFE