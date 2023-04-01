Barcelona Elche

WATCH: Robert Lewandowski fires Barcelona ahead against Elche

Barcelona have shaken off any chance of possible early nerves in their La Liga clash with Elche.

Xavi opted for sweeping changes to his starting XI, following the international break, up against the basement side in the Spanish top flight, at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

However, despite the reshuffles, Barcelona look well placed to secure the win they need to extend their title advantage to 15 points overnight.

Despite struggling to create clear cut chances in the opening stages, Barcelona ruthlessly buried their first real opportunity of the contest, as Robert Lewandowski converted a 16th league goal of his debut campaign in Spain.

Ronald Araujo did well to keep a free kick alive inside the box and Lewandowski sprang into life to thump home an improvised finish.

Barcelona will be confident of easing on to victory, with second place Real Madrid not in action until tomorrow, at home to Real Valladolid.

