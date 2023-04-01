UEFA’s plans to bail out Juventus “would affect Barcelona and Real Madrid” – report

Juventus’ problems this season have been well-documented. The Italian giants were hit with a 15 point deduction earlier this season, which has severely dented their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, it could get worse, with their finances being investigated by UEFA, which could lead to a ban from European football for the Serie A side.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Aleksander Ceferin, President of European football’s governing body, is prepared to help Juventus solve their issues, providing that they turn their back on the European Super League.

Alongside Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have kept their hopes of the league alive after the initial proposal fell apart in 2021. However, should the Italian club pull out, it could have a big effect on the European Super League’s future.

Barcelona themselves are being investigated by UEFA over Caso Negreira, although the club’s hierarchy are confident that they will not be punished over matter.