“They have nothing” – Joan Laporta passionately defends Barcelona over Caso Negreira

Barcelona have maintained that they having committed no wrongdoing during Caso Negreira, which centres on their alleged relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee in Spain.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has been very straightforward in his defence of the club, having proceeded to fire back over accusations or criticism levelled at the Blaugrana ever since news first broke in February.

Laporta have once again issued an impassioned statement on Caso Negreira. As per MD, he sought to defend Barcelona reputation during a speech at XIV Congress of Penas Barcelonistas of Andalusia, Ceuta and Melilla.

“They have nothing and all they wanted is to lack our reputation and honourability. We have 123 years of showing values, commitment, responsibility, honesty and fair play, because that is how we understand football, sport and life.

“I ask you to maintain unity. Unity to defend our shield, our essence and our model of ownership. Barca must always belong to all its members, its supporters and the fans we have around the world.

“Their tactic is to try to drown us, squeeze us, until we give in. We will not allow the dignified sense of Barca that all the Cules have. I will not allow it. We are going to defend Barca to the last drop of blood.”

Barcelona are expected to give a press conference this month to explain their version of events over Caso Negreira, with the exact date expected to be on the 12th.

