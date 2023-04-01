Real Madrid youngster included in first team training ahead of Real Valladolid fixture

Having fallen 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, Real Madrid’s focus could now switch on to other competitions, with the Champions League and Copa del Rey still up for grabs this season.

However, their involvement in the latter could be ended on Wednesday, when they take on Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final tie. Xavi Hernandez’s side are 1-0 up from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real Madrid are still in with a shout of progressing.

With Wednesday’s match in mind, Carlo Ancelotti could make changes for Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Real Valladolid, which could allow Vinicius Tobias to make his first team debut.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk but expected to join permanently this summer, is training with Ancelotti’s squad ahead of the match, as per Guillermo Rai. Ancelotti could drop under-fire Dani Carvajal, which would leave Lucas Vazquez and Tobias as the two options at right back.

Right back has become a problem position for Real Madrid, but Sunday’s match could be the first opportunity to establish Tobias at the long term holder of the position.