Real Madrid lining up shock €12m move for leading Serie A forward this summer

With Karim Benzema having struggled with fitness issues for the majority of this season, Real Madrid may look to enter the transfer market for a backup this summer.

Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted to the first team next season, but questions mark will remain over whether the Uruguayan teenager can be entrusted with playing second fiddle to Benzema at such a young age.

Atalanta’s Danish starlet Rasmus Hojland has been linked with a move to the reigning European champions, but rumours have now gathered pace over another Serie A forward, which is AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine international, who was part of Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup-winning squad last year, has rediscovered his best form in the Italian capital this summer. However, he has a release clause of just €12m, which has alerted many clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, according to Sport.

It will be an important summer for Real Madrid, with several new players, and possibly a new manager, being required in order to improve on this season’s disappointing domestic campaign.