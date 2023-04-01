Real Madrid expect goalkeeper to leave this summer – promotion from within is a possibility

Thibaut Courtois is the undisputed number one at Real Madrid, and for good reason. The Belgian international has been an excellent servant for the club, and has been vitally important to their recent success.

Courtois’ standing has meant that Andriy Lunin has rarely featured in a Real Madrid shirt, with the Ukrainian having been limited in his appearances since joining the first team fold at the beginning of last season.

The lack of action has reportedly frustrated Lunin, and he is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer in search of first team action, according to MD. As such, a new backup keeper will be required ahead of next season.

Several options are available to Real Madrid, with a likely one seeing Luis Lopes promoted from third-choice keeper to being Courtois’ understudy. However, Mario De Luis or Lucas Canizares could also be entrusted with the role.

Alternatively, a new backup could be signed in the summer, in similar fashion to how Jerzy Dudek or Diego Lopez were previously picked up.

Real Madrid are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, with Jude Bellingham likely to be the headline deal, but picking the right backup to Courtois will be an important job for club officials.