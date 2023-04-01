Predicted XIs Elche-Barcelona: Changes aplenty expected from Xavi Hernandez ahead of El Clasico

Despite extending their lead over Real Madrid in the La Liga title race to 12 points pre-international break, Barcelona will be keen to keep their foot on the accelerator over the coming weeks as they target their first league title in four years.

On Saturday evening, Barcelona travel to Elche in a bottom versus top clash in La Liga, with the former looking to move 15 points clear at the top of the table.

Barcelona are on course for a domestic treble this season. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, they will hope to add La Liga and the Copa del Rey to their haul by the summer. They take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final tie in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, and Xavi Hernandez is expected to have that match in his mind for this weekend.

A flurry of changes are expected for the match against Elche, with several fringe players set to be given the chance to impress. Sport believe that five changes are expected, with Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati all to start.

Meanwhile, Marca believe that Marcos Alonso will start instead of Garcia for Barcelona, who are without Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie De Jong due to injury, while Ronald Araujo is likely to be rested.

Elche welcome back top scorer Pere Milla, who has been absent since scoring a hattrick against Villarreal in early February. He is expected to come back into the starting line-up of Sebastian Beccacece, who takes charge of his first Elche match on Saturday.

Barcelona must be wary of not underestimating Elche, who will still harbour very slim hopes of staying in La Liga. Xavi will be aware that his side must keep pressing ahead as they target domestic dominance this season.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images