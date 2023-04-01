Lionel Messi would be reunited with famous shirt number if he re-joins Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s possible return to Barcelona this summer is gaining traction, with reports this week suggesting that the club’s hierarchy have pressed ahead with plans to sign their former superstar.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and a renewal is looking increasingly unlikely, despite it reportedly being close earlier this season.

According to Achraf Ben Ayad, Barcelona are making plans for Messi’s return, one of which will involve his reclaiming the number 10 shirt. Ansu Fati currently wears 10, but his own future in Catalonia is far from certain.

Fati’s future has been the cause of speculation this week, following comments from his father over his son’s lack of playing time under Xavi Hernandez this season. However, Fati himself is reportedly happy at the club, although it’s unknown whether taking the number 10 off him will affect that stance.

Barcelona have been desperate for Messi to return, ever since he left two years ago. They could be getting their wish this summer, although it is far from a done deal.