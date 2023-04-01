“I’m excited that they want me” – Carlo Ancelotti talks on Brazil rumours and retirement plans

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is a hot topic at the moment. Following their defeat in El Clasico pre-international break, Los Blancos are now all but out of the La Liga title race, having fallen 12 points behind Barcelona.

Previously, the Italian confirmed his intention to retire upon leaving Real Madrid. However, when speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Real Valladolid, Ancelotti has now appeared to change his mind.

“No (I don’t plan to retire). Let’s see.”

Should Ancelotti leave Real Madrid this summer, he could take over at Brazil, having been heavily linked with the vacant position in recent weeks. He admitted to being attracted to the possibility of taking on the role.

“I am very excited that Brazil wants me, but I have to respect the contract with Madrid, which I want to fulfil.

“If the President of the CBF wants to talk to me, I would love to meet him and greet him.”

Ancelotti’s statements will no doubt fuel even more speculation surrounding his Real Madrid future. However, his full focus will be on ensuring a successful end to the season for the reigning European champions.