Gerard Pique offers Lionel Messi transfer warning to Barcelona

Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has offered his view on the club’s attempts to bring Lionel Messi back to Catalonia.

La Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a free transfer move for their former talisman at the end of 2022/23, if he opts to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s current contract in Paris expires in June, with talks over activating his 12-month extension stalled, as Barcelona plot their next move.

Despite the difficulties of a potential offer for Messi, due to Barcelona’s financial issues, club vice president Rafa Yuste stated Barcelona are in talks with Messi and his representatives.

However, Pique opted for caution over the developing scenario, with Barcelona still facing a string of obstacles to try and resign Messi in 2023.

“I know Rafa Yuste and how he is. He’s a very good person and he will always tell you what you want to hear”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s a great person, and he is going to choose the right words to say what you like to hear.

“Obviously for all the ‘cules’ it would be incredible if Leo came back, but there comes a point where forcing situations too much, can be counterproductive.”

Yuste and Barcelona remain confident of convincing Messi over a fairy tale comeback to the Camp Nou, but PSG are also determined to retain the Argentinian, and could offer him an ‘unlimited contract’.