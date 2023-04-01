Florentino Perez “identifies next Real Madrid manager” should Carlo Ancelotti leave this summer

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid head coach is far from concern at present, following defeat in El Clasico just before the international defeat, which left Los Blancos all but out of the title race, with Barcelona now 12 points clear in La Liga.

Ancelotti could leave Real Madrid on his own accord, having been tipped as the next head coach of the Brazil national team. The Italian fuelled speculation over this possibility when he spoke to the media on Saturday.

Should Ancelotti leave this summer, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez already has his replacement in mind, according to TyC Sports (via MD), with that being Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the last season, but his time unemployed could well be coming to an end, should Real Madrid make the move this summer.

Real Madrid are expected to have many applicants for the head coach position if Ancelotti departs, but for the time being, first priority will be matters on the pitch.