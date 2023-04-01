Five records Lionel Messi will be looking to break if he returns to Barcelona this summer

A possible return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi has gained traction this week. The La Liga leaders have reportedly launched an offensive in order to secure the signing of their greatest ever player, with Vice President Rafa Yuste confirming the club are in discussions over a move.

Messi broke countless records during his time in Catalonia, which included Barcelona’s all-time record goals scorer and appearance maker. However, there were some that he failed to achieve first time around, which he could look to break if he returns.

MD have highlighted five achievable records that Messi could break, with one being the number of trophies achieved at one club. Ryan Giggs won 36 during his time at Manchester United, while Messi has won 35 at Barcelona. He could also look to surpass former teammate by winning the most trophies by a single player. Alves has 45, while Messi is expected to end the season on 42.

Messi is currently second in the list for Champions League appearances for Barcelona, with 149, and two behind Xavi Hernandez, who could be his head coach next season. Winning European football’s premier competition one more time with the Blaugrana would also put Messi clear as the player that has the won the competition the most times for Barcelona.

One record that could be out of Messi’s reach would be the Copa del Rey scoring record. Josep Samitier, who played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, is currently the competition’s leading scorer with 69 goals, while Messi has 56.

Messi’s return to Barcelona is far from straightforward, with Paris Saint-Germain still determined to renew his contract in the French capital. However, his homecoming to Catalonia appears to be drawing ever closer.