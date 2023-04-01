Eric Garcia in midfield as Xavi rotates for Elche vs Barcelona

Xavi has opted for five changes to his starting line up for Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Elche.
Elche host Barcelona in a clash between the top and bottom sides in the Spanish top flight, with the visitors looking to extend their title advantage to 15 points overnight, via a win.
Injuries have impacted Xavi’s options for the clash with experience the calling card in defence as Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba are both drafted into the starting XI.
The big news for the away side is Xavi playing Eric Garcia in a central midfield role, despite the Spanish international only featuring in a bit part role this season.
Xavi has backed the former Manchester City defender to thrive in his new position after confirming it has been a long term consideration at the club.
There are also changes in attack, with the fit again Ansu Fati picked to start, alongside the returning Ferran Torres.