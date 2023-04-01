Endrick Felipe denied opportunity to visit Spain for first time since Real Madrid move

Ever since news was confirmed in December of Endrick joining Real Madrid, there has been much excitement over his impending arrival.

The 16-year-old has struggled since the deal was announced, having failed to score in the months since. However, he would have hoped to take a break from domestic football later this month, having been named in Brazil’s U20 squad for three friendly matches in Spain, alongside Barcelona target Vitor Roque.

Convocados anunciados! ✅🤩 Nesta sexta (31), o treinador Ramon Menezes anunciou os atletas que integrarão a Seleção Brasileira Sub-20. Serão três amistosos entre os dias 15 e 27 de abril, na Espanha. Os adversários serão República Dominicana, Iraque e Uzbequistão ou Senegal. pic.twitter.com/EmWlHweyTU — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 31, 2023

It would have been Endrick’s first time in the country since the move to Real Madrid was announced, but unfortunately for him, he will not be joining, with Diario AS reporting that Palmeiras have pulled him out of the squad.

Although it has yet to be confirmed, the Brazilian side have reportedly a “very compressed” fixture schedule, with means that they will not be releasing him for international duty.

Real Madrid would likely have taken the opportunity to watch Endrick in action, had he made the trip. Instead, they will have to wait to see their future star.

Image via Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images