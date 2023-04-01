Diego Simeone frustrated by ‘misunderstood’ Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone believes his team are wrongly categorised based on old views of Los Rojiblancos.

Since Simeone’s return to the club, as head coach in 2011, Atletico have established themselves as a major La Liga power, as a consistent rival to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Within his tenure, Atletico have won two league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, and finished as runners up in two Champions League finals, as a statement of their spot in Spain’s elite.

However, despite the progress of the last decade, perceptions of Atletico focus on their gritty resolve and ability to battle out key results, with an appreciation for the ‘dark arts’ connected with winning matches.

That tag has followed Simeone’s Atletico for years, but the Argentinian claims it is an unfair picture of his team, as they aim to secure another top four finish this season.

“We have always been misunderstood, but we identify with our style of play, and we transmit it”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have been lucky to have to players ready to work hard and believe in our way of playing.”

Atletico host Champions League qualification rivals Real Betis this weekend, and three points for the hosts in Madrid will bring them closer to confirming at least third place.