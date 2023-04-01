Chelsea linked with bold Alejandro Balde move

Chelsea are monitoring Alejandro Balde’s contract talks at Barcelona with growing interest.

The Blues set a Premier League transfer spending record in the last two transfer windows and Graham Potter is set to invest heavily again this summer.

Potter is looking to reinforce all areas of his squad ahead of the 2023/24 season as he looks to secure a major title at Stamford Bridge.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona are struggling to agree the final terms of Balde’s extension at the Camp Nou, due to their ongoing financial issues.

The Spanish international wants to stay in Catalonia, and renew his deal, but talks are stalled with the 19-year-old.

If Barcelona are unable to facilitate a renewal agreement, his future will remain undecided, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

Potter is looking for a long term replacement for Ben Chilwell, at left back in West London, with the English coach unconvinced by Marc Cucurella.