Barcelona handed major boost over rivals in race to sign Vitor Roque this summer

Vitor Roque has been on Barcelona’s radar for some time now, and plans to sign the Brazilian international are expected to come to a head this summer, with his departure from Athletico Paranaense very likely.

However, reports this week suggested that Barcelona had fallen behind Arsenal in the race to sign Roque, citing the Blaugrana’s financial issues as the main reason for the Premier League leaders’ surge.

Despite this, Barcelona remain very confident of signing Roque thus summer, with Relevo reporting that the player himself is prioritising a move to Catalonia, and will wait for the Blaugrana to make their move.

Barcelona’s financial predicament is expected to force them to pursue a loan deal for Roque, which would include an obligation to buy him next summer. A fee of €50m has been reported, with Paranaense looking to retain a sell-on in any agreement.

Roque has spoken of his desire to join Barcelona in the past, and he could be set to get his wish this summer, much to the delight of officials at the La Liga leaders.