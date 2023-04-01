Barcelona confirm that Espai Barca negotiations will be completed next week

Excitement continues to build among Barcelona fans and supporters, as Espai Barca plans continue to edge closer to being approved.

The plans will see Barcelona move out of Spotify Camp Nou, into their temporary home of the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, which is where home matches will be played next season.

A funding proposal for the project was presented to the Barcelona board this week by Joan Laporta, which was approved on Thursday evening. The club have extended two lines of credit as a result.

Plans were expected to be agreed with investors on Friday, but Barcelona have now announced, via a short statement, that negotiations will instead be completed next week.

“FC Barcelona is in the process of sealing financing for the Espai Barca and announces that negotiations will be completed next week.”

It is an exciting time to be part of Barcelona, with the club potentially looking to re-sign Lionel Messi, on top of their stadium plans.