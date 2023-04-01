Athletic Club hopeful of tying up future of Premier League target in the coming weeks

Athletic Club take on Getafe on Saturday evening, hoping to close the gap to Villarreal in sixth place, as the Basque side target European football for next season.

It has been a tough 2023 for Athletic so far, but there have been some positive, namely Oihan Sancet. The 22-year-old is the club’s top scorer in La Liga, having netted eight goals in 25 appearances so far this season.

His performances have attracted attention of late, with Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Sancet. However, Athletic are hoping of keeping him in the Basque country, and are in process of offering him a new contract, according to Diario AS.

Sancet’s current contract runs out at the end of next season, and steps are being taken to tie down his future. Reports have suggested that negotiations are going well, and Athletic are hopeful of agreeing terms soon.

Sancet will hope to keep impressing between now and the end of the season, with Athletic Club desperate to secure European football as they look to keep rising in Spanish football.