Antoine Griezmann reveals goal scoring secret in 2023

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has opened up his family motivated form in 2023.

The French international played a key role in Les Bleus run to the 2022 World Cup final and he carried that form into the start of club duty in 2023.

Griezmann has registered five La Liga assists, and four league goals, since his return from Qatar, as Atletico look to close in on a Champions League qualification spot.

As part of that form, the former Barcelona star has now moved up to fourth on the club’s all time goal scoring list, with 151.

Club legend Luis Aragones is still the top hotshot in Atletico history, with 172, but Griezmann is closing in on his tally, if he continues his current rate.

Griezmann was asked about his improving numbers in recent months and the 32-year-old claimed his son has been a key motivator.

“Do I prefer to score or assist? Right now, I prefer to score because my son wants to see his father scoring goals!” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“But on a personal and professional level, I prefer to assist, because it’s more difficult, and makes me happy.

“I want to break the (goal scoring) record (at Atleti). It’s a really important challenge for me.”

Griezmann is set to move up to third in the Atletico goal list in 2022/23, with Francisco Campos on 153, and Adrian Escudero’s haul of 168, a realistic target for next season.