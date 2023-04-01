Barcelona Elche

Ansu Fati wonder goal puts Barcelona 15 points clear in La Liga title race with Elche win

Barcelona have opened up a 15 point advantage at the top of La Liga with a dominant 4-0 win away at Elche.

La Blaugrana have edged another step closer to winning a first league title since 2019 with an expanding lead over rivals Real Madrid.

Xavi’s side were far from their flowing best at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, but the visitors took their chances, on a crucial night for Ansu Fati.

Robert Lewandowski’s close range finish edged Barcelona in front before the break against their relegation battling hosts.

Barcelona looked to get the job done swiftly after the restart, with Fati scoring his first league goal since October, via a brilliant superb solo goal.

The Spanish international collected a loose ball inside his own half and raced clear of the retreating Elche defence, before firing home a composed finish, before the hour mark.

Lewandowski grabbed his second of the night in the closing stages, as the Polish veteran brought his league tally up to 17 goals in 2022/23, and Ferran Torres tucked home a late fourth.

Up next for Barcelona is their crucial Copa del Rey semi final at home to Los Blancos in midweek with Elche’s precarious survival battle taking them to Osasuna next weekend.

