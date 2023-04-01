Ansu Fati wonder goal puts Barcelona 15 points clear in La Liga title race with Elche win

Barcelona have opened up a 15 point advantage at the top of La Liga with a dominant 4-0 win away at Elche.

La Blaugrana have edged another step closer to winning a first league title since 2019 with an expanding lead over rivals Real Madrid.

Xavi’s side were far from their flowing best at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, but the visitors took their chances, on a crucial night for Ansu Fati.

Robert Lewandowski’s close range finish edged Barcelona in front before the break against their relegation battling hosts.

Robert Lewandowski 🎯 The Barça striker scores the opener with his sixteenth goal of the season ✨🇵🇱#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Rc2AIkIafl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 1, 2023

Lewandowski with the bounce shot to give Barcelona the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tq2vx6zoId — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2023

Barcelona looked to get the job done swiftly after the restart, with Fati scoring his first league goal since October, via a brilliant superb solo goal.

Just what he needed 🔵🔴 Ansu Fati scores Barça's second goal with a brilliant run and finish 👏#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/PTM4JQGYlf — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 1, 2023

ANSU FATI TAKES IT ALL THE WAY FOR HIS FIRST LEAGUE GOAL SINCE OCTOBER 😤 pic.twitter.com/XankkP0TAa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2023

The Spanish international collected a loose ball inside his own half and raced clear of the retreating Elche defence, before firing home a composed finish, before the hour mark.

LEWANDOWSKI GETS HIS BRACE ✌️ pic.twitter.com/06Klu6rGFs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2023

Lewandowski grabbed his second of the night in the closing stages, as the Polish veteran brought his league tally up to 17 goals in 2022/23, and Ferran Torres tucked home a late fourth.

Pichichi this way 👈 pic.twitter.com/YKNVGBUjC7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 1, 2023

Ferran Torres makes it FOUR for Barca 🎯 pic.twitter.com/uTM5KZvWdJ — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 1, 2023

Up next for Barcelona is their crucial Copa del Rey semi final at home to Los Blancos in midweek with Elche’s precarious survival battle taking them to Osasuna next weekend.

Images via Getty Images