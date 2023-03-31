Xavi concerned by Barcelona ‘bias’ against Gavi

Barcelona head coach Xavi has revealed his concern over negative perceptions of Gavi due to his connection with La Blaugrana.

The 18-year-old has emerged as a crucial player for club and country since 2021 as part of an eye-catching new look for both teams.

However, Xavi believes the teenager is subject to harsher scrutiny than other Spanish players, because he plays for Barcelona.

The former La Roja playmaker stopped short of naming clubs, where players receive more slack, but he is frustrated by comments made about his rising star whilst away on international duty last week.

“I see a Gavi when he’s here, he’s happy, an extraordinary player, with passion, grit and courage”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“He has an attitude that should not change.

“I imagine the problem is that he is ‘a Barca player’, if he were from another team, there would not be a problem.

“He has an extraordinary career ahead of him. He’s one of the best midfielders in Spain, and without a doubt, in the world.”

Xavi was firm in his point that he was not referring to arch rivals Real Madrid explicitly, when asked if he felt Los Blancos players were viewed differently, but Gavi’s approach continues to split opinion.

The former Real Betis youth team player has won plaudits for his tenacious style, matched with drive and quality in possession, but his tendency for aggression has also led to negativity, including an off-the-ball clash with Dani Ceballos in March’s 2-1 El Clasico win.