Women’s football in Spain ahead of step forward with wage proposal

Women’s football in Spain is hoping to take a major step forward in terms of its progress, with a new proposal that will ensure the professionalisation of the league.

According to MD, negotiations are advancing on increasing the minimum wage for women’s football. There are five unions negotiating on behalf of the players in order to estbalish a minimum standard.

Full professionalisation would be a major step forward for the Spanish game, and help teams compete with runaway leaders Barca Femeni, who have been chasing perfect records for the last few seasons.

While the unions started off their negotiations at €35k per annum, double what the initial proposal put to them was. There has been movement on the matter, with the proposal now at €20k per annum to be applied retrospectively to this season, moving to €25k next season.

This may not be a major salary, but it would allow players to dedicate themselves to the game full-time, which will no doubt bring large improvements to teams where this isn’t already the case.