‘What matters to me is Ansu, not his father nor his agent’ – Xavi Hernandez on Ansu Fati speculation

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has told the press that Ansu Fati is calm about his situation after his father’s stunning interview earlier in the week. He also remarked that it was of little importance to him what Bori Fati had said.

On Tuesday night, Bori Fati told the press that something would have to change in his son’s situation, and that he would be speaking to his agent Jorge Mendes.

The following day Fati junior explained to Xavi that the declarations had nothing to do with him, something Xavi appears to have accepted.

“I have spoken with him and he is calm. What matters to me is Ansu Not his father, not his agent, what matters to me is Ansu, and Ansu is calm. He will be important in the matches that remain.”

He was not critical of Bori Fati though either.

“I understand him perfectly. He is suffering for his son. I lived through it… Ansu is a great guy, mature and will help us. I’m the first one I want to see succeed at Barça. I have good feelings with him.”

He also backed Ansu to succeed in the Barcelona shirt eventually.

“I try to make him comfortable, happy, I have a lot of confidence in him, I know what he’s capable of. I talk a lot with him. I try to make him happy. He’s going to give us a lot. I’m the first I want him to succeed.”

“The important thing is that he is happy. Let’s compete. Next year we haven’t planned anything.”

Even so, Vice-President Rafa Yuste could not guarantee Ansu’s future, and while he continues to play infrequently, there will be rumours about his situation.

Overall Ansu has been left in a difficult position. If Xavi does elect to play him in the coming games, then ithe pressure for him to impress will be even greater now.