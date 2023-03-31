Real Madrid squad confident of triumph in Copa del Rey Clasico due to one key reason

Real Madrid will return to action from the international break against Real Valladolid this Sunday, welcoming La Pucela to the Santiago Bernabeu.

While they do not intend on slacking off against Valladolid, Marca say their minds are firmly on El Clasico next week. Los Blancos must head to Barcelona and overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg to make the final.

Seemingly their is growing confidence at Valdebebas that they will do so. Despite losing their last three match-ups, the Real Madrid squad feel they have a good chance of getting the result they want if they go at Barcelona early.

They also have a key reason for that confidence – they feel they are in the best shape of the season. While perhaps resutls do not bear that out, fitness wise that may also be true.

Real Madrid’s path to victory will require goals, and therefore seems to run through Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. The Frenchman has been below par of late, but after a two-week break may have been able to find some sharpness. If that is the case, it dramatically alters their chances of success.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez