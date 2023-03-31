Real Madrid to rival Manchester United for Portuguese star

Real Madrid have highlighted a potential transfer target this summer in Benfica star Goncalo Ramos.

Los Blancos will bring in new faces ahead of the 2023/24 season, with speculation ongoing over the futures of several veteran stars, who are out of contract at the end of June.

Amongst the clutch of players facing an uncertain next step is captain Karim Benzema, with the Frenchman still weighing up his options over a 12 month extension in Madrid.

The club are keen to retain Benzema, but his injury concerns and age, indicate next season would likely be his final campaign in this Spanish capital, amid a potential swoop for Kylian Mbappe.

If that plan falls into place, Real Madrid will be looking for an interim pick, with Ramos a possible option, despite interest from Manchester United.

Reports from Diario AS claim Benfica could look to hold out for €100m, for the 21-year-old, but neither United nor Real Madrid will pay that, despite their respective need for attacking reinforcements.