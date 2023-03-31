Real Betis and Sevilla furious about double standards of authorities

Sevilla and Real Betis do not unite often, but both are said to be outraged by what they believe to be a double-standard being applied in Spanish football. Cadena SER highlight what they feel are two injustices where team colours are taken into consideration.

Real Betis star Sergio Canales has just been handed a four-game ban for telling Mateu Lahoz that the ‘sending off was decided beforehand’ after he received a red card. Not only does that sentence stand out as particularly harsh, but Vinicius Junior could clearly be seen calling the referee ‘a son of a b****’ on camera during the last fixture between the two. It received no punishment.

Meanwhile Sevilla have been sanctioned for insults at Sergio Ramos from six years ago. They will be forced to close two sections of their stadium. Their case had been in the courts across that period, but as La Liga claim they have their hands tied by the statute of limitations when it comes to potentially punishing Barcelona for El Caso Negreira, they feel grossly mistreated.

It should be said that no wrongdoing has yet been proven on Barcelona’s part, but certainly the optics of the case, and of Sevilla’s subsequent punishment, are not ideal.