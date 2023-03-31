PSG ready to make ‘unlimited’ contract offer to Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to do whatever it takes to keep Lionel Messi at the club this summer.

Messi’s future continues to be a major talking point in Paris with his current contract set to expire at the end of June with no progress over an extension.

PSG have an option to offer Messi an additional 12 months, as per the terms of their original deal, but the 35-year-old is rumoured to be ready to leave.

Barcelona’s chances of bringing him back to the Camp Nou have been boosted since the start of 2023 with club vice president Rafa Yuste confirming they are in talks with his representatives.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, PSG will offer Messi a blank cheque, as part of the incoming negotiations, on whatever terms he wants.

PSG are willing to increase his salary, and sign on for more than one year, depending on the situation, as the Ligue 1 giants are determined to retain him as a priority.