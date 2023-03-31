PSG step up Aymeric Laporte interest

La Roja international Aymeric Laporte remains a key summer transfer target for Paris-Saint Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants are planning a squad overhaul ahead of the 2022/23 season with big name stars set to leave the Parc des Princes in July.

Amongst the likely departures is former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, with the veteran centre back out of contract at the end of the campaign.

If Ramos does leave, PSG will be in the market for an experienced replacement, with Laporte an option, due his frustration at playing a reduced role at Manchester City in 2023.

Despite dropping behind John Stones and Ruben Dias as Pep Guardiola’s two starting central defenders, Laporte’s stock remains very high, and he is open to a move away, to revive his career.

As per reports from Football Insider, PSG are ready to meet City’s £40m asking price for the 28-year-old, as they do not want to sell him to a rival Premier League club.