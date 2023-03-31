Paris Saint-Germain to make Lionel Messi intentions clear with player considering options

Paris Saint-Germain looked set to renew Lionel Messi’s contract at the beginning of 2023, with uncharacteristic lack of fuss. The Argentine was content in Paris and coming off the back of World Cup triumph, free of worries. Yet the Champions League exit to Bayern Munich has thrown that into doubt.

Christophe Galtier’s position looks uncertain, and MD say that Messi wants to know the details of the sporting project before he signs on with them.

There have been reoprts that PSG are doubting whether they want to keep Messi, given their financial fair play concerns. Yet those concerns are limited to France. The Qatari owners in Doha are adamant that they want Messi to remain at the club. Money or length of contract will not be a problem for them, with Messi seemingly just about able to write his own deal.

Regarding Barcelona’s offensive, Messi is aware of the efforts being made to bring him back. A decisive point for him would be President Joan Laporta admitting to some of his poor behaviour and explaining his words.

All in all, there are still enough reasons and rationale explanations to think that Messi’s arrival in Barcelona remains a long shot. While Messi might bring more income long-term, the fact is that Barcelona will struggle to balance their account ahead of a move. If there is one thing Messi has done throughout his career, it is defy logiv.