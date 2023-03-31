La Liga to install new video system at in coaches’ technical areas

La Liga have announced that they will implement a new video system for every team in the division.

This follows on from the implementation of goal-line technology, VAR technology and the recent acknowledgement from the RFEF that FIFA’s semi-automatic offside technology.

Every team in La Liga will have a new screen in their dugout available to the coaching staff. The monitor is running a Mediacoach system, which is powered by Microsoft.

That monitor will be used for two purposes. Teams can review incidents swiftly whenever a player is injured, alllowing them to pinpoint the problem and where it occurred.

The system will also be available for the use of tactical analysis in real-time.

While most sides will have video analysts and screens available to them, it may speed up the process for managers and coaches.

It is not yet clear exactly who will be providing the images and who will have control of that, thus is could also be used by coaches to check refereeing decisions as well.