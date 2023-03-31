La Liga accused of breaking ethics code over payments to agency – Javier Tebas responds on Twitter

La Liga have been accused of breaking their own ethics code over payments made to an agency that was linked to one of their directors.

Melcior Soler is the Director of Audiovisual at LaLiga, and the owner of IX TV SL. According to El Espanol (via El Nacional), Soler supposedly contracted IX TV SL to the tune of €500k as Director of La Liga, which is a conflict of interests according to the La Liga Compliance charter. Soler then earned €134k from IX TV SL for consultancy fees.

The same business was also contracted by LaLiga in 2013, 2014 and 2015, allegedly skipping the due process of the organisation too. All contracts over €12k should be budgeted or offered by a minimum of three options, then decided after a selection process. At the time, LaLiga cited the urgency of the matter and the fact IX TV SL knew the audiovisual market best, as the reason for their employment.

LaLiga President, whose relationship with Soler has existed for some years, responded to these accusations on Twitter.

“You should ask the club where you work and that pay you, since he was a member of the delegated commission of La Liga on those dates and also did work for your club back in the day.

Jorge Calabres, everything is in order.

‘The thief believes that all are of his condition’.”

Tebas refers to the journalist in question, Calabres, who works for Real Madrid TV, apparently implying that Soler also carried out consultancy for Real Madrid at some point.

Tebas does not appear to deny that the payments took place, but perhaps questions whether it was ethically wrong, given it could be conceived as a conflict of interest the fact he was working for Los Blancos too.