Karim Benzema offers Real Madrid season run-in fitness boost

Real Madrid are confident captain Karim Benzema can stay injury free ahead of the 2022/23 season run-in.

Los Blancos are still fighting across three fronts at the start of April, as they aim to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles, plus the Copa del Rey.

Rivals Barcelona have a commanding title lead, and the edge in their Copa semifinal battle, but Carlo Ancelotti’s charges have a vast reserve of experience in these types of situations.

Crucial to their evergreen ability to produce big performances at crucial times is Benzema, despite the French striker consistently struggling with injuries in 2023.

The 35-year-old has still managed 11 league goals, in a reduced role, plus key strikes to secure a Champions League last 16 win over Liverpool.

Ancelotti needs Benzema at the peak of his powers in the weeks ahead and the veteran striker has dedicated the international break to working on his fitness.

Force à nous 🤲🏽🤍 pic.twitter.com/fiwjO76Qn1 — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) March 29, 2023

The final stretch of the season could prove definitive to Benzema’s future at the club, with his contract expiring in June, and no progress over a renewal, despite the offer of a further 12 months.