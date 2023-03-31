Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp drops potential Jude Bellingham transfer hint

Liverpool are still firmly in the race to complete a transfer deal for Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Premier League giants are rumoured to be in a strong position to tempt the England international to Anfield despite interest from Real Madrid.

However, financial power is becoming increasingly important in talks with Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga side holding out for as close to €150m as possible.

Bellingham will not make a decision over his future until the end of the campaign with Dortmund going toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

However, as the speculation continues to increase, Jurgen Klopp has offered a cheeky update on the club’s potential interest in Bellingham.

Liverpool have struggled to mount a consistent challenge in any competition this season, and they face a battle to finish in the Premier League top four, at the end of 2022/23.

Klopp has made no secret of his plans for a transfer revamp in the coming months as he looks to get Liverpool back on track next season.

Posted by

Tags Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News