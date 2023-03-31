Jurgen Klopp drops potential Jude Bellingham transfer hint

Liverpool are still firmly in the race to complete a transfer deal for Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Premier League giants are rumoured to be in a strong position to tempt the England international to Anfield despite interest from Real Madrid.

However, financial power is becoming increasingly important in talks with Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga side holding out for as close to €150m as possible.

Bellingham will not make a decision over his future until the end of the campaign with Dortmund going toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

However, as the speculation continues to increase, Jurgen Klopp has offered a cheeky update on the club’s potential interest in Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp: “£100m on one player? We never speak about these things. But we will spend in the summer…. that is what I can say. Definitely”. 🚨🔴 #LFC “The club will spend in the summer. For who, and for how many, there’s nothing to say about that”. pic.twitter.com/t2mzERft8P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2023

Liverpool have struggled to mount a consistent challenge in any competition this season, and they face a battle to finish in the Premier League top four, at the end of 2022/23.

Jurgen Klopp: “We are already planning for the next season. There are talks, we are busy”. 🚨🔴 #LFC “Player side, positive. There are talks, but no decisions. We are busy as you can imagine”. pic.twitter.com/8OcM4MXPpi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2023

Klopp has made no secret of his plans for a transfer revamp in the coming months as he looks to get Liverpool back on track next season.