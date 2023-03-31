Isi Palazon makes declaration of intent on future at Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano star Isi Palazon has become a cult hero in La Liga. The 28-year-old continues to improve and has garnered a reputation for brilliant passes, beautiful goals and slipping away from his marker.

It is no surprise that he has been attracting interest from other clubs. There is a growing campaign for him to be called up to the Spanish national team, and reportedly Unai Emery is interested in taking him to the Premier League.

Isi has two year remaining on his deal at Rayo, and while it is not clear what his release clause is, they would be looking for at least €20m for him, as per Union Rayo (via Estadio Deportivo).

However in a recent interview with MD, Palazon has stated that he has no desire to leave Rayo.

“I am very happy in Madrid, I love it as a city.”

“My partner works here, I have my people, my family comes often… I don’t see myself at any other club other than Rayo. I am very happy, the club knows it and I do not have any change in mind.”

“Things are going well for me and I prefer to continue being here. In the end, happiness, after seeing the experience of other colleagues, is worth a lot and how they behave here with me and we have connected is worth a lot to me.”

His journey to this stage perhaps influences his mindset too. Originally at the Real Madrid academy, Isi would be released and bounce around the lower divisions, before finally earning his shot in La Liga last season. At Rayo, he is the star of the show and perhaps the most popular person in Vallecas.