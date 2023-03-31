Inter Miami still hopeful on Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets double deal

MLS side Inter Miami remain confident over their chances of securing a joint summer move for Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona respectively, with extension talks currently deadlocked.

PSG want to retain Messi for at least another year with Barcelona favouring a renewal for club captain Busquets, but on reduced salary terms.

However, despite Barcelona confirming their ongoing plans to resign Messi, and a lack of progress in Busquets’ contract talks, a move stateside is still an option.

Barça vice president Rafa Yuste: “We’ve been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back” 🔵🔴 #FCB “For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here”. pic.twitter.com/bUOqNUlQLs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2023

Inter Miami, which is part owned by former Real Madrid star David Beckham, are plotting deals for experienced Europe based stars in 2023, and head coach Phil Neville has already confirmed his interest in Messi and Busquets.

“I’m not going to deny it, there’s truth in the speculation we’re interested in Messi and Busquets”, he said.

“We want to bring the best players in the world to this club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out most in recent years.

“They’re great players who would still be a massive benefit to the organisation. For the MLS, it would be a game-changer.”

According to the latest reports from Diario Sport, any deal will need to wait for the reopening of the MLS transfer window at the end of June, with the potential of the MLS itself paying a portion of Messi’s salary in Florida.