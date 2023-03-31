Graham Potter confirms key Chelsea injury update ahead of Real Madrid test

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has confirmed some positive injury news ahead of a key run of games including a Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Potter’s charges are pushing for late rally in 2022/23, to secure a top four finish in the Premier League, and a deep run in the Champions League, in the final weeks of the campaign.

The prospect of Los Blancos on the horizon is the crucial date in the diary for Potter this month, with two legs, either side of six domestic matches.

As part of his build up to this weekend clash with Aston Villa, Potter confirmed German international Kai Havertz has shaken off a virus in time to make the squad, with England defender Reece James also back fit.

🗣️ "Wesley [Fofana] is going to miss the game… Reece [James] should be available" Graham Potter provides an update on Chelsea's injury list 🤕🔵 pic.twitter.com/Vg9j3Qz867 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 31, 2023

However, the bigger news in relation to Real Madrid is the return to full fitness of French midfield lynchpin N’Golo Kante, following an injury disrupted campaign.

The 32-year-old will feature against Villa, and is in contention to play against Carlo Ancelotti’s side, if his recovery remains on track.

This N’Golo Kanté performance against Real Madrid in the #UCL was ridiculous ✨ pic.twitter.com/hGFh9wD4Im — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 29, 2023

Kante memorably inspired Chelsea past Real Madrid, in the 2020/21 Champions League semi finals, with successive man of the match performances against the Spanish giants.