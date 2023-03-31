Barcelona Vice-President leaves Ansu Fati future up in the air – ‘I can’t guarantee anything 100%’

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has spent the week in the news after his father, Bori Fati, declared publicly that he didn’t understand why his son was not playing.

Following those declarations, where Fati senior also questioned whether his son should remain at the club if things don’t change, but Ansu went to manager Xavi Hernandez to explain that he had little to do with them.

Speaking to Sport, Yuste declared that he was not able to guarantee Ansu would not be there next season.

“You ask me a question…I can’t guarantee anything 100% because it doesn’t depend on me. There is a coach, a technical secretary, a football director…they give the board of directors their message, their vision. What I can tell you is that today the coach counts 100% on him”.

Focusing on Bori Fati’s statements in particular, Yuste epxlained his understanding of outburst.

“As a father sometimes you get carried away by emotion, you think of your son and nothing else. It doesn’t go any further, so I understand it perfectly. Ansu is totally focused and involved in the project and has a crazy desire to succeed here. He is giving everything to have the minutes that I have always told his father and him that he is going to have.”

While Yuste does state that Ansu wants to stay, he could have easily shut those rumours down by giving a shorter and more definitive answer.

It does seem that Ansu himself is looking to remain at the club, but there are plenty of moving parts, and with Barcelona’s financial situation, there is little certainty.