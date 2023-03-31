Barcelona get key defender back from injury but call up three youngsters as injuries continue to bite

Barcelona will likely have one of their key players back for El Clasico on Wednesday, after Ronald Araujo was included in their squad to face Elche on Saturday.

The Uruguayan missed international duty with a muscle strain, but has returned to training, and Xavi Hernandez revealed that he would make a decision on his fitness tomorrow.

🎙 Xavi: "Tomorrow we will decide if Araujo plays or not" 🔜 #ElcheBarça pic.twitter.com/M9Uaeh0eLZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 31, 2023

However they are still missing a number of players. Raphinha is suspended for the tie against Elche, while Pedri, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele are still not fit.

“We have quite a few players who don’t have a good feeling but there are days to go yet. We’ll try to recover. Pedri and Dembele, Frenkie… They are out tomorrow and then how they feeling will say,” Xavi revealed.

Youngsters Angel Alarcon, Aleix Garrido and Estnanis Pedrola have all been included from the Barca Atletic squad. The former has already been involved this season with the first team at Barcelona, but Xavi explained what Pedrola and Garrido could bring.

“Estanis plays with talent on both flanks and Garrido has that last pass, plenty of play inside, which we lacked the most without Pedri.”

Elche will be debuting their new manager Sebastian Beccacece against Barcelona. It looks as if it is more with a view to next season, as Los Franjiverdes have just 13 points so far this campaign. Even so, an understrength Barcelona side will be tested by the atmosphere at the Martinez Valero.