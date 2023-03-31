Barcelona extend two lines of credit following approval of stadium plans

Barcelona have announced that they have given themselves more room for manoeuvre financially, by injecting cash flow into the club.

The Blaugrana have announced their plans for the €1.5b Espai Barca project, as they look to redevelop Camp Nou and the surrounding area. This of course comes amid their attempts to lower their expenses and fit into their salary limit.

The club also announced late on Thursday night that they had reached an agreement with Santander Bank and Caixabank independently to extend their deals until 2026. The former will be worth €17m, while the latter has been extended to €32.5m, roughly double the figure before.

It is not yet clear what the specific reason for the extending the lines of credit are, although as they take on more loans for Espai Barca, it could be speculated that the two are linked. Barcelona are hoping to get approval for the project from investors before the weekend.

Image via Jose Breton