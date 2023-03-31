Atletico Madrid star enjoying feeling ‘useful’ again after tough spell

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso had become one of the more derided figures both at the Civitas Metropolitano, and in La Liga in 2022. However the Spanish defender has turned his fortunes around in 2023, mimicking Los Colchoneros’ form.

Since returning to the line-up, he has helped Diego Simeone’s side to shore up the defence, while improving their ball progression too.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, Hermoso admitted that he had been through a tough time earlier in the season.

“This last stretch of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 was not pleasant. It was the consequence of not playing, of not finding your place despite the fact that your work has always been ahead of everything. But hey, they are situations that you live with in the locker room.”

He also admitted that he would much rather be playing in the centre of defence rather than on the left, even if he is glad to be back on the pitch.

“It is true that I have not had so many games during all these years in that position in which I felt more comfortable and in which Atletico Madrid signed me to come and well, I hope little by little to have more minutes in that position and return to playing there.”

It also sounded as if Hermoso certainly mulled over the idea of departing the club.

“You always consider many things when sections of the season go by, when markets open up. The player wants to play, he wants to feel important, he wants to feel happy and show it [your quality] which is the tricky part.”

“[I am] Feeling useful again, not important, because I have always considered myself important. But it is true that everything becomes much more beautiful when you compete, when you play, when you win, when things go well for the team and when the team gives the image it has been giving since the beginning of the year, and well, let’s hope it continues that way.”

Now conversations about his future in Madrid are far more focused on a renewal rather than a rescision.

“I want to continue enjoying Atletico Madrid, continue enjoying things with my teammates. What comes after 2024 is not up to me, that’s up to the club. They are the ones who have the decision to know what they want to do, but while there is time… There is half a year left and another one ahead. These are situations that also occur today in the market.”

At the age of 27, Hermoso perhaps has another long-term deal in him. His current deal runs until 2024, but if he continues his current level of performance, then Los Rojiblancos will be keen to hold onto him.

Image via 900/Cordon Press