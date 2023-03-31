Arsenal and Real Madrid target Gabri Veiga involved in bizarre agent situation

Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga may well be the most talked about Spanish youngster in 2023. His explosion in Galicia has been accompanied by many admiring glances and much praise. Yet ahead of what could be a crucial summer for his future, he finds himself without an agent.

The 20-year-old’s contract with his previous agent has come to an end, leaving him with no-one defending his interests as interested clubs circle. Arsenal, Newcastle United and Real Madrid have all been strongly linked with Veiga, who has a €40m release clause.

Diario AS say that interested clubs, or those potentially with the means to sign him, have been bombarded with false offers from agents. As he has no representation, various agents have been claiming to be his representative, or at least making it clear that if they present an offer to them, they will secure the deal with Veiga and Celta.

Even so, Veiga and his family are considering going it alone without an agent, in the knowledge it could save them €6-7m down the line.

What is more, Celta President Carlos Mourino recently claimed that he did not want to sell Veiga, but that they were powerless to stop him leaving. Yet the Madrid daily allege that the club, or sources close to them, continue to be a source of leaked information about Veiga and supposed offers or contacts.

Either way it appears Veiga will be on the move sooner rather than later. Mourino seems willing to accept his departure already, knowing it would be a record sale for the Galicians. All the same, at the age of just 20, Veiga is facing decisions that could be worth millions to him and his family.