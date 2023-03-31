Al Hilal break Cristiano Ronaldo record with Lionel Messi offer

Barcelona will be challenged in their attempts to resign Lionel Messi in 2023, with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal ready to make a world record offer.

La Blaugrana Vice-President Rafa Yuste has taken the bold step of confirming the club are in talks with Messi over a sensational return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Messi’s current Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in June, and despite the French giants optimism of activating a 12-month extension clause, Messi looks to be edging away from Paris.

Barcelona remain confident over a potential deal, with Xavi indicating his desire to be reunited with Messi, but Yuste has warned there is a long way to go in negotiations.

Barça vice president Rafa Yuste: “We’ve been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back” 🔵🔴 #FCB “For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here”. pic.twitter.com/bUOqNUlQLs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2023

The main threat to Barcelona’s plan could come from outside Europe with Al Hilal desperate to match Al Nassr’s January move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, Al Hilal want to make a statement signing in the coming months, and they will offer Messi a salary package which surpasses Ronaldo’s rumoured £173m annual wage.