Xavi Hernandez delays contract talks with Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has put talks over a new deal with the club on hold.

President Joan Laporta is convinced of Xavi’s talents these days and wants to tie him down on a new deal that would keep him tied to the club until 2026. His current deal expires in 2024.

Sport say he was presented with the offer ahead of the most recent El Clasico, now two weeks ago. However Xavi told the club to shelve the offer for the time being.

Xavi is keen to wait until the end of the season to talk through a new deal without any distractions. He is keen to stay, but wants his work to be backed up by results. He also wants guarantees that he will have a competitive squad going forward.

His stance is understandable, and from his point of view, likely smart. With La Liga very much in their hands, Xavi will have more credit to negotiate with in the summer. Particularly if he can win the Copa del Rey too, Xavi will be flavour of summer in Barcelona.