WATCH: Neymar Junior reacts to losing €1m on a hand of poker

Neymar Junior is once again spending the crucial stages of the season on the sideline for Paris Saint-Germain, as his injury luck continues to plague his career. It means the Brazilian star has once again been left to his own devices to entertain himself for months on end.

One of his chief hobbies is poker. The Brazilian is not averse to gambling during his spare time, and following surgery on an ankle ligament problem, has plenty of it on his hands.

While playing poker online seemingly, Neymar was recorded after he lost €1m on a single hand.

♠️ Neymar pierde un millón de euros al póker y reacciona así… 😩 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/9qbrEL5fpm — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 29, 2023

Initially it appeared he was going to agonise over the amount of money, but then breaks out into laughter at his poor fortune.

It once again serves to illustrate somewhat unfathomable gap between the world’s best footballers, and the everyday for most people. For many it is hard to imagine having so much, fewer can picture being so frivolous with it.