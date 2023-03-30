Villarreal looking to sign new first choice goalkeeper this summer

When Geronimo Rulli joined Ajax in January, Villarreal opted against replacing the World Cup-winning goalkeeper immediately, which left Pepe Reina and Filip Jorgensen as the club’s two first team options.

The former has assumed the role of first-choice keeper, and has played every match for the Yellow Submarine, bar two, since domestic football returned at the end of December, following the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite Reina’s steady form, which has seen him concede just four goals in his last six matches, Villarreal will look to sign a new number one keeper this summer, with Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic being their top target, as per Sport.

Livakovic starred for Croatia in the World Cup, being the hero in the last 16 and quarter-finals as his nation progressed via a penalty shoot-out on both occasions.

Livakovic is highly regarded across Europe, and his signing would be a statement of intent from Villarreal, who will hope to secure continental football once again this season.

Image via REUTERS/Lee Smith