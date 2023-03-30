Unused Barcelona international attracting interest from Arsenal

Barcelona are likely to consider offers for a number of their players this summer, should they hit the right numbers. With the club struggling to fit into their salary limit for next season, they are looking to make every saving they can.

Hence why they will be keen to move on players who are not contributing greatly. Eric Garcia is one of those players, and according to MD, he is attracting interest from the Premier League once again, with Arsenal reportedly the interested party. Seemingly Garcia turned down Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window, but with the prospective arrival of Inigo Martinez in the summer, Garcia might be swayed by his lack of minutes.

Garcia, 22, started off the season in the team and performing well, but has tumbled down the pecking order. Now he finds himself as the last resort for Xavi Hernandez at the position, with Marcos Alonso often being given the nod ahead of him. Of the last eight La Liga games, he has started just twice.

So far this season, he has 21 appearances, a goal and an assist to his name. There is little doubt of his quality and incision on the ball, but for now there always remains a doubt about his defensive qualities when left one-on-one with strikers.